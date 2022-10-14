Delhi Riots: Complicated Chargesheets and the Endless Wait for a Trial

Mohammad Salim Khan, who has been in jail for two years on charges of involvement in Delhi riots, sometimes writes letters to the judge and sometimes to his family. While in jail, he has brought out the pain of his life on hundreds of pages. Salim Khan's wife, Shabina Khan, shows these pages as she says, "My husband Salim Khan is innocent."

Violence had erupted in Delhi during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February 2020. Salim Khan has been in jail since 13 March 2020, on charges of violence. He was named an accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for plotting the riots.

He is also accused of killing constable Ratan Lal.

Salim has three children. Saima, 23, is the eldest and is pursuing her graduation in dental surgery.