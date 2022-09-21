Delhi’s Widows’ Colony Never Recovered From the Trauma of the Anti-Sikh Riots

Cameraperson: Abhay Sharma

Tilak Vihar in Delhi is home to almost 900 families, most of them Sikhs. The locality, rather the people living here, have a dark past which haunts them even today. Perhaps that’s the reason why everyone knows Tilak Vihar as the widows’ colony.

Almost every family here lost their loved ones in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

There are very few success stories here, almost 90% of those who were in the 10-16 years' age group in 1984 could do nothing with their lives.

When the survivors of the riots were resettled in Tilak Vihar, the women were also given low-level government jobs. This was their only means to earn a living.