Here’s Why India Celebrates National Science Day on 28 Feb

National Science Day is celebrated in India on 28 February. But, do you know why we celebrate it?

Iconic Indian physicist Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, more commonly known as CV Raman, discovered something known to the world today as the Raman Effect — for which he went on to receive the Nobel Prize in physics in 1930.

National Science Day is celebrated to spread a message about the importance of science used in our daily lives. In most schools and educational institutions, students are invited to participate in science exhibitions, research demonstrations, debates and many more such activities.