You’ve Seen Women Pilots, Now Meet the Woman Who Drives a Train

Priti Kumari is Mumbai’s Western Railways only motorwoman and the only woman in Asia to make it in the first attempt. Though Priti wanted to do something different in life, she didn’t always plan to be a motorwoman. Since childhood her mother used to encourage her and her siblings to study and take up a job.

Priti was the first woman to leave her village to study. She says her parents never differentiated between their daughters and sons.

Priti Kumari got married in 2000. Her husband was in the Indian Air Force and soon after her marriage, she had a daughter. They were posted in Jodhpur and the entire responsibility of household chores came on Priti. Her dream of making a career got sidelined for a few years.