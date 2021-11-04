Communal Violence in Most Parts of Tripura but CM Biplab Deb Is Silent
Netas who condemned attacks in Bangladesh are silent on Tripura attacks. Much of the media isn't covering Tripura.
Tripura is burning. The small state in the Northeast is witnessing communal violence in its five out of eight districts. Communal rallies were held by right-wing groups, and houses, shops and mosques were reportedly vandalised and set on fire.
These attacks were in response to the recent violence in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, over alleged desecration of deities.
Despite widespread violence in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Deb has uttered a word.
Not just him, even political leaders and ministers who criticised and condemned violence in Afghanistan and Bangladesh, have nothing to say about the violence in their own country.
Much of the media that extensively covered violence during West Bengal elections, is completely silent on the attacks on minorities in Tripura.
So we're forced to ask, janab, aise kaise?
