2G vs 4G: How Kashmir’s Students Lag Behind as Others Race Ahead

The Quint compared accessibility of e-Pathshala, a government learning app between two individuals – Class 12 student Haya Muzaffer, using 2G in Srinagar, Kashmir, and The Quint’s Senior Correspondent Anthony Rozario in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the results:

App Download - While Anthony took just 9 seconds to download the app, Haya took 3:73 minds do do the same.

E-Book Download - Anthony took 15 seconds to download the E-book, while Haya took 5:15 minutes.

While Anthony finished downloading the app, e-book and watched a video in 16:24 minutes, Haya took about 30 minutes to complete the entire process.