Not ‘Foreign Media’, Indians Exposed the ‘Real’ COVID Crisis

But if one crawls through social media, it becomes obvious that it’s not the media, but Indians themselves, who have put out some of the most painful photos and videos to show the real extent of the pandemic.

From an overworked doctor breaking down to a doctor talking about not getting a bed for himself. A COVID volunteer not being able to hold his emotions after seeing the situation on the ground to the last messages of those who couldn’t make it.

It is ordinary Indians, and not journalists, who have put the ‘truth’ out there.