What Does BJP Leaders’ Hate Speech on Shaheen Bagh Mean?

Shaheen Bagh is the new political agenda for all the politicians, it seems.

Electricity

Water

Clean Air

Employment

Law and Order

Other issues have taken a back seat.

All the BJP leaders are preoccupied with Shaheen Bagh. They are all making weird statements and trying to scare the voters. Many women are protesting through chilly nights at Shaheen Bagh. Despite protesting for over a month, not a single BJP leader politician has paid heed to their demand.