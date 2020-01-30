What Does BJP Leaders’ Hate Speech on Shaheen Bagh Mean?
Shaheen Bagh is the new political agenda for all the politicians, it seems.
- Electricity
- Water
- Clean Air
- Employment
- Law and Order
Other issues have taken a back seat.
All the BJP leaders are preoccupied with Shaheen Bagh. They are all making weird statements and trying to scare the voters. Many women are protesting through chilly nights at Shaheen Bagh. Despite protesting for over a month, not a single BJP leader politician has paid heed to their demand.
Just before Delhi elections, these leaders have started calling Shaheen Bagh ‘Mini Pakistan’ among other things. It has become such a big deal. Home Minister Amit Shah in one of his rallies on 20 January said,
How will these Shaheen Bagh women be affected by Delhi elections? Home Minister speaks of ‘Bharat mata’ but why does he insult the mothers of Shaheen Bagh?
Arvind Kejriwal has jumped into the matter and has blamed BJP for Shaheen Bagh. He tweeted that people are facing problems due to road blocks. Though he has not visited Shaheen Bagh. People who made Shaheen Bagh a ‘hot cake’ include:
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Sambit Patra
- Parvesh Verma and others
Parvesh Verma pushed all limits. He said “Lakhs of people assemble there and that spark can reach our houses in Delhi anytime. People of Delhi will have to take a well thought decision. These protesters will enter houses, rape sisters and daughters. There's time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."
Dear MP, will you do and say anything to pit a community against the other for votes?
Anurag Thakur mentioned Shaheen Bagh and raised offensive slogans.
Parvesh Verma also said,
BJP is at the Centre and the police falls under the jurisdiction of the same. What will change after winning the Delhi Assembly Elections? Will you stop the protest? Had you intended on doing so, you would have gone to the ground and spoken to the people of Shaheen Bagh and tried to understand their problems.
The truth is, you are trying to instigate people for votes.
