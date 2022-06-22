'Expanded Pool of Candidates, but Problematic': Veterans on New CDS Notification

In a notification, the ministry said, "The Central Government may, if considered necessary, in public interest, so to do, appoint as Chief of Defence Staff, an officer who is serving as Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or an officer who has retired in the rank of Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal but has not attained the age of sixty-two years on the date of his appointment."

In simpler words, the MoD has broadened the scope of eligibility for the post of CDS that fell vacant after the sudden demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat. The Quint spoke to military veterans about the new criteria for the selection of the CDS.