FAQ | Chief of Defence Staff Appointment: What Are the New Rules?

The new guidelines now allow a serving lieutenant general or equivalent in the Indian Navy or Air Force to take up the CDS’ post. The guidelines open the door to second-highest ranking active officers of India’s tri-services to hop over their superiors – the chief of army, navy or air force – and occupy the role.

The new guidelines also change the eligibility criteria, allowing recently retired chiefs and vice chiefs to be eligible for the post, with an age ceiling of 62 years at the time of appointment.