Will Lockdown Give Rise To Hunger In India?

The 21-day national lockdown to fight the spread of the lethal coronavirus is testing the limits of poor in India. While the country is fighting the coronavirus, the poor are fighting hunger.

The government has made big announcements to ameliorate the effects of the lockdown for the poor: They will get additional rations through their ration cards and they will get money under the Jan Dhan Yojana.



But this will be possible only when everybody has a ration card or bank account. There are large swathes of people in the country who do not have either a ration card, nor a bank account nor a job card nor a voter card nor a NREGA job card!