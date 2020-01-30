What Will Maha Govt Do After Committee Report on Aarey Car Shed?
A committee formed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, to look into the Aarey Colony car shed matter, has said that the old location of the shed is ideal.
Following the committee’s report, BJP has posed questions to the Maharashtra government, who they say is responsible for losses worth crores.
The committee was formed to find an alternative place for the car shed. The report was submitted to Chief Minister Thackeray.
BJP, meanwhile, claimed that the stay on construction has led to a loss of Rs 600 crore.
Environmentalists said that the construction of the car shed adversely impacted the Aarey forest. Some 2,000 trees were felled for the construction. Several protests were also held regarding this.
During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray had also opposed the construction and said that the tree felling would adversely affect the environment.
