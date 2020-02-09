PSA Slapped to Curtail Her Freedom: Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter

Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, as well as National Conference’s Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah – have been placed in preventive detention after orders under the Public Safety Act (PSA) were slapped on them on 6 February.

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija spoke to The Quint saying that the draconian PSA was being used to curtail her mother’s freedom, for which there seemed little justification as she is not “the kind of person who will instigate violence”.

“In the past week, a lot of political prisoners were released from MLA hostels, so we were quite taken aback when we heard news reports (and) speculations of PSA being slapped on my mother who is a former chief minister,” said Iltija.