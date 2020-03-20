Nirbhaya Gang Rape & Murder Case: The Timeline

Four convicts — Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Kumar and Akshay Kumar Singh — have been hanged to death on Friday, 20 March, in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

In the case, which was described as rarest of the rare by the Supreme Court, the victim, a 23-year-old paramedic student, gets justice after over seven long years.

On 16 December 2012, the woman, later named by the media as Nirbhaya, was brutally attacked and gang-raped by six men in a moving bus in Delhi.