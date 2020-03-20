Nirbhaya Gang Rape & Murder Case: The Timeline
Four convicts — Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Kumar and Akshay Kumar Singh — have been hanged to death on Friday, 20 March, in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
In the case, which was described as rarest of the rare by the Supreme Court, the victim, a 23-year-old paramedic student, gets justice after over seven long years.
On 16 December 2012, the woman, later named by the media as Nirbhaya, was brutally attacked and gang-raped by six men in a moving bus in Delhi.
On 22 December 2012 began the trials the Nirbhaya gang rape case, meanwhile, demonstrations across national capital were held demanding speedy justice for the victim. As the protests grew violent in some part, a police constable was injured, and succumbed to his injuries on 25 December.
The victim was flown to Singapore for treatment on 26 December 2012, after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
One of the then accused men, Ram Singh, died in police custody, allegedly from suicide in March 2013.
Seven years later, on 5 March 2020, after the convicts have exhausted all their options, fresh death warrants were issued saying that execution will take place on 20 March 2020.
