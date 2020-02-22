Ahead of US President’s India Visit, a Look at Modi-Trump Bromance

Hugs, handshakes and laughs! The Modi-Trump bromance can give Joey and Chandler a run for their money. As US President Donald Trump is set to make a two-day visit ti India on 24-25 February, The Quint takes a look at the Modi-Trump bonhomie so far.

Trump will be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, his wife and First Lady Melania, and his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Preparations for US President Donald Trump’s first ever India visit are underway, with a mega event being organised at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and a visit to the Taj Mahal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally receive the couple when Air Force One touches down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad a little before noon on Monday, 24 February.