Ahead of US President’s India Visit, a Look at Modi-Trump Bromance
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
Hugs, handshakes and laughs! The Modi-Trump bromance can give Joey and Chandler a run for their money. As US President Donald Trump is set to make a two-day visit ti India on 24-25 February, The Quint takes a look at the Modi-Trump bonhomie so far.
Trump will be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, his wife and First Lady Melania, and his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Preparations for US President Donald Trump’s first ever India visit are underway, with a mega event being organised at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may personally receive the couple when Air Force One touches down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad a little before noon on Monday, 24 February.
The two leaders will hold a 22-kilometre roadshow, starting at the airport and culminating at the Motera stadium where Trump will address the “Namaste Trump” event.
With a lot expected to unfold at the mega two-day event, watch out for more of the Modi-Trump friendship.
