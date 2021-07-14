Firings, Clashes: Violence at UP Block Election Exposes State's Law and Order
After what transpired in UP Block Panchayat elections, it appears that goons have been replaced by politicians.
Video Producer: Shadab Moizee, Naman Shah
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma, Mohd Irshad Alam
After what transpired in Uttar Pradesh Block Panchayat chief elections, it appears that the goons of UP have retired and politicians have taken their place. The fact that an election at such a low level could be so violent and chaotic, has exposed the tall claims of state's law and order situation, often boasted by CM Yogi Adityanath.
The election, which played out like a crime action thriller web series, was filled with many criminal events. A Samajwadi Party candidate, Ritu Singh, was openly harassed. BJP workers tried to pull the saree of her proposer. Attempts were made to kidnap BDC members. A journalist was attacked by CDO in Unnao.
From the filing of nominations on 8 July to voting on 10 July, UP's Block Panchayat elections were marred by mayhem all along.
But 'unaware' of these incidents, leaders – from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath – celebrated the victorious results. BJP bagged over 600 seats, while SP won around 100 seats out of the total 825 seats.
Unnao, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Firozabad- all were engulfed in violent events. But those who were demanding President's rule after the post-poll violence in West Bengal, are now silent on the chaos in Uttar Pradesh's elections.
Amid the chaos, Etawah City SP Prashant Kumar was heard saying that BJP leaders had slapped him. The same SP was later seen begging the BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria and district president Ajay Dhakre to calm down their supporters. This is the same police who put government's critics in jail for months.
The police, that doesn't think twice before slapping NSA on protesters of government policies, is now become a mere audience to open acts of crimes – firings, kidnapping, bombings, women harassment.
Why was this violence allowed to happen? How did political goons manage to make a mockery of the police? Will the upcoming assembly elections also see similar incidents? Despite CM Yogi's claim of law and order, where are the weapons coming from? How were the police so oblivious to possession of arms? If there are no answers to these questions, then we will ask, Janab Aise Kaise?
