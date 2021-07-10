Uttar Pradesh Block Polls: Widespread Violence on Voting Day

Widespread violence broke out on voting day for the block panchayat chief polls being held across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 10 July. As many as 1,710 candidates contested for 476 posts of block polls in the state. The voting began at 11 am and ended by 3 pm, followed by the counting of votes.

Violence was also observed during the nomination of papers on Thursday.

Violence was reported from Unnao, Etawah, Hamirpur, Amroha, Chandauli, and other districts in the state.