Uttar Pradesh Block Polls: Widespread Violence on Voting Day
As many as 1,710 candidates contested for 476 posts of block polls in the state.
Widespread violence broke out on voting day for the block panchayat chief polls being held across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 10 July. As many as 1,710 candidates contested for 476 posts of block polls in the state. The voting began at 11 am and ended by 3 pm, followed by the counting of votes.
Violence was also observed during the nomination of papers on Thursday.
Violence was reported from Unnao, Etawah, Hamirpur, Amroha, Chandauli, and other districts in the state.
Unnao
In Unnao’s Miyaganj block, Block Development Committee (BDC) members were stopped from voting, chased through fields and were beaten up by miscreants.
Some journalists covering the violence were surrounded by miscreants, and their vehicles were blocked.
The district magistrate and superintendent of police stood hardly 50 metres away from these incidents, sources told The Quint, adding that however, they remained unaware of the situation.
Hamirpur
In Hamirpur district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won unopposed in two out of seven blocks. Sumerpur block was considered a sensitive block, where speculations of violence erupting were raised earlier.
Clashes between party workers of Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP witnessed in Hamirpur led to several dozens of people destroying cars. The police lathi-charged the supporters and miscreants, in order to control the situation, injuring several people.
The police is also taking action against those indulging in the violence.
On Friday, SP candidate Jai Narayan Yadav with 49 BDC members was beaten up by BJP workers in a school in Jalaun. Jalaun police had detained people from both sides.
Hamirpur SP Narendra Singh said that after being released, when Yadav came to the Sumerpur block to vote on Saturday, members from both the sides clashed again and destroyed several vehicles. This led to another lathi-charge by the police, due to which SP supporters could not vote. The police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.
Etawah
In Badpura block, amid clashes between SP and BJP workers, BJP workers also collided with the police. The workers reportedly fired more than a dozen rounds.
Meanwhile, as the police fired tear gas, special police was called in.
