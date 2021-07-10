Journalist Beaten Up By CDO While Covering UP Block Polls
Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, "We held talks with media persons. CDO has also apologised."
Amid widespread violence on voting day for the block panchayat chief polls being held across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 10 July, journalist Krishna Tiwari in Unnao district's Miyaganj alleged that he was beaten up by Chief Development Officer (CDO) Divyanshu Patel and some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.
The video of the incident went viral on social media. Tiwari said that he was beaten up when he had gone to report from a polling centre in the Bangarmau area of the district.
Tiwari, who is now demanding action against the CDO, claimed that despite knowing him Patel continued to beat him. Moreover, he added that a local BJP leader and workers also thrashed him.
Meanwhile, Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, "We held talks with media persons. CDO has also apologised. I assure you that a fair investigation will be done in the matter", news agency ANI reported.
After the incident, Committee Against Assault on Journalists (CAAJ) said in a tweet, "Journalist Krishna Tiwari from Unnao, UP beaten mercilessly in broad daylight by IAS officer and ruling party members. Journalists in Unnao protested against this high handedness."
