Man Complains to SP About Congestion, Made Traffic CO for 2 Hours
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Remember ‘Ek din ka CM’ from the famous Bollywood movie ‘Nayak’ where Anil Kapoor was offered the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day?
A similar incident took place in UP’s Firozabad.
A resident of Tundla, Sonu Chauhan, met Firozabad SP Sachindra Patel to complain about the traffic and was made the Traffic Circle Officer for two hours.
Wearing a traffic safety vest and a helmet, Sonu sat in a police SUV to manage the traffic. He was also assisted by a team of policemen.
In two hours, he issued several challans to vehicles for violating traffic rules.
Firozabad SP Sachindra Patel praised the young man for his efforts. He said, “Within 2 hours, Sonu did something our Traffic Police couldn't. Based on our experience with him we will try to keep the traffic in order.”
Sonu believes that traffic issues wouldn't arise if police personnel carry out their duty honestly.
