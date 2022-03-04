'Want Govt to Bring His Body Back From Ukraine': Kin of Chandan Jindal

A day after returning to Barnala, Krishna Kumar got the phone call and was informed of Chandan's death. Chandan's family is demanding that the government help in getting his mortal remains back home.

Krishna Kumar told The Quint about the problems he faced while returning to India from Ukraine. He told that he has returned to India through Romania border with a lot of difficulties. There was no help from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. While the Indian government has certainly helped in bringing him to India from Romania.

He also told that Indian students are being victimised by the Romanian army on the Romanian border. A Sikh organisation, Khalsa Aid, is helping with langar and other facilities for Indians on the Romania border, he added.