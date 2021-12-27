The Quint's Special Projects | Death in Custody: Families in UP Seek Justice

For the Special Projects of The Quint on Custodial Deaths, I am traveling about 3,000 km to bring you the stories from every nook and corner of UP. It takes a lot of time and money to bring these stories to you. Help us raise the voice of these victims' families. To complete the series, we need about Rs 5,80,000.

If you want us to bring these stories of the fight for justice to you, you can help us by clicking on the link given below.