The Quint's Special Projects | Death in Custody: Families in UP Seek Justice
We bring you stories of families who are seeking justice after their loved ones were killed in custody by UP Police.
According to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) data, an average of seven people die in custody every day in the country. The data for the last three years reveal that Uttar Pradesh tops the chart in custodial deaths.
But these are just figures, the reality is much more frightening, because many cases of custodial death are never reported. The ones that are reported, the hope of getting justice for the victims' families is negligible.
We are going to bring to you the stories of UP Police's atrocities and custodial deaths.
In Ghazipur, the state Home Ministry rewarded the policeman accused of murder. It is also alleged that the 60-year-old BJP leader in Mirzapur died of shock after being brutally tortured by the police. In Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mau and other parts of UP, the police have crossed all limits of cruelty but justice has not been served till date.
For the Special Projects of The Quint on Custodial Deaths, I am traveling about 3,000 km to bring you the stories from every nook and corner of UP. It takes a lot of time and money to bring these stories to you. Help us raise the voice of these victims' families. To complete the series, we need about Rs 5,80,000.
If you want us to bring these stories of the fight for justice to you, you can help us by clicking on the link given below.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.