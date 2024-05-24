Swati Maliwal 'Assault' & Fight for Delhi | ELECTIONS 2024 with Faye & Aditya

With the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi slated for Saturday, 25 May, will the Aam Aadmi Party have an edge on their home turf, or will the Modi wave again sweep the National Capital in the Parliamentary elections?

Besides, what are the assault allegations made by Swati Maliwal, and how can they hit the AAP in the state? And, amid the poll predictions made by political analysts Prashant Kishor and Yogendra Yadav, whose analysis will likely be closer to reality on 4 June 2024?

The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza talk to Professor Sayantan Ghosh and veteran journalist Javed Ansari. Tune in.