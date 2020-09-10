‘Should’ve Drowned’: Flood-Affected Residents Ahead of Bihar Polls

Homeless and forced to take to the streets for shelter, the people of Muzaffarpur have been left battered by the recent floods. Residents allege, hardly any measures have been taken by the government or the local administration to provide them any relief.

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, The Quint visited flood-hit Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur to gauge the situation post floods, the relief work by the government, and the sentiments of locals.

"We somehow managed to escape the floods but now we have no jobs, no money, no food. Had to take loans to buy food and water but how will we repay the loans? We should have rather died in the floods," said Rampati Devi, a resident of Sahebganj.