Remembering Vinoba Bhave, The Man Who Fought Zamindars With Love

Vinayak Narahari "Vinoba" Bhave, also known as Acharya, is widely considered the spiritual successor of Mahatma Gandhi. An advocate of non-violence and human rights, Bhave is best known for starting the “Bhoodan” (gift of land) movement in India.

On his death anniversary, let us take a look at his contributions to the country.

Vinoba Bhave was born to a Maharashtrian family in a village called Gagode (in present-day Raigad) on 11 September 1895.