Not Just Coronavirus, India’s 2nd Big Battle is Economic Pandemic

While the Indian government is silent, other countries are fighting the coronavirus and the economic pandemics simultaneously. The United States, even as its COVID-19 numbers are soaring, has also announced a UD 1 trillion fiscal stimulus package for its economy. France has announced a 45 billion euro package, and even Italy, worst hit by the pandemic, says it will spend 25 billion euros to restart its economy.

So, why is the Indian government doing so little? Well, partly because the government itself is already short of money! From GST and from Income Tax, the Indian government’s revenues are way short of their own calculations.

Instead of an expectation of Rs 7.4 lakh crore in GST, the government collected just Rs 5.8 lakh crore in 2019 – short by Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

In Income Tax, instead of an expected Rs 5.2 lakh crore, they collected Rs 4.7 lakh crore – a shortfall of another Rs 50,000 crore. So the government doesn’t have cash to offer as relief.

On top of that, India’s GDP growth is already at a low of 4.5 percent. Leading financial analyst Ruchir Sharma now says that in the year ahead for India to grow at 3 percent will be a miracle. He adds that the global economy is set to contract by 5 percent. Even China’s economy will contract for the first time in 40 years. American stock markets have crashed 32 percent in three weeks. The Indian stock market has crashed by 35 percent in two months. None of this has ever happened in either country’s financial history.

Given how acute the problem is, how ‘never-before’ it is, how we don’t even know if the worst is over, or yet to come, all one can say at the moment is –

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… If it wants to survive, we must urgently acknowledge that there is a huge economic pandemic as well, and then get serious about dealing with it.