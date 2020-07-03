‘Mustn’t Sleep After Rape’: High Courts Redefine the ‘Ideal’ Woman

Yet another attempt has been made to redefine the 'ideal' Indian woman. The latest being that, after being sexually assaulted or raped, a woman should not fall asleep, or otherwise, she would cease to be an 'ideal' Indian woman. This latest modification was added courtesy the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to a rape accused recently because the complainant drank alcohol with him and slept after being allegedly raped.

The court asked her why she went to office at 11 pm, why did she sit and drink (alcohol) with the accused and why did she fall asleep after being raped. After all, as per the court, these are not the doings of an 'ideal' Indian woman.