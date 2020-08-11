Mumbai Woman Who Warned Motorists of Manhole Lost 10k During Rains

“I just did what felt right to me,” said the 50-year-old pavement dweller in south Mumbai, who not only forced open a manhole to flush accumulated rainwater but also stood at the very same spot for nearly seven hours, warning motorists of the open manhole that lay under the submerged street.

While a video of her selfless act, captured by a resident, went viral on social media, Kanta Maruti Kalan, the woman at the centre of it all, had lost Rs 10,000 that she had saved to fund online education of her two daughters, reports Mumbai Mirror.