Mere Puppets: At Transit Camp, Kathputli Colony Awaits Dream Home

Imagine being shifted from a jhuggi to a transit camp with the promise of being provided with a brand new home in a highrise, that too, at the same location.

For the 2,800-odd families of Delhi’s erstwhile Kathputli colony, that was demolished in 2017, this is probably the only scrap of hope that allows them to sleep every night, in a packed transit camp.

Now imagine the plight of segregated leprosy patients in the same camp.