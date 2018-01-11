Life and Times of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s 2nd Prime Minister

He was a short in height but had a towering personality. A man who continues to inspire the nation, half a century after his death. We are talking about none other than Lal Bahadur Shastri.

At a time when politicians travel in luxury cars, Lal Bahadur Shastri had to take bank loan to buy a car. If you want to understand him or gauge his role in India’s politics, you will have start from the year 1964.

In 1964 when Nehru passed away, the difficult question was this – who should be India’s next Prime Minister?

People felt that the Congress party would probably split trying to answer the big question if Congress president K Kamaraj didn’t intervene. The two deserving candidates were Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Where Morarji was more experienced and less favoured due to his obstinacy, Lal Bahadur Shastri was honest and the more loved among the two. Kamaraj, along with other top leaders of the Congress, negotiated the matter and even convinced Morarji to accept. On 9 June 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri was declared the second Prime Minister of India.