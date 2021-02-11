‘Been Crying for Days’: Kin of UP Workers Missing in Chamoli
“He went to Uttarakhand to work, but the dam broke. He is missing now,” said the wife of a missing man.
As catastrophic flash floods hit Uttarakhand on 7 February, several people lost their lives and hundreds went missing. Out of those missing, more than 50 people were from Uttar Pradesh.
While their families wait to hear of their wellbeing, The Quint spoke to the kin of some of those who are still missing.
Bodies of two workers from Lakhimpur Kheri, who had gone to work in Uttarakhand, have been found. And 39 people are still missing.
“My brother had told me he would come back home in two days... Have not been able to speak to him ever since, his number is not reachable.”Raju, Brother of a missing worker
Two men from Raebareli went to work in the Rishi Ganga Hydropower Project in Uttarakhand. They couldn't be contacted after the tragedy struck.
At least 32 people have been confirmed dead and close to 200 are reported to be missing at the moment.
Out of those missing, five are from UP’s Amroha. There has been no information about them yet.
“For three days, we haven’t been able to speak to him. We have been crying for three days now, but there is no news of him.”Kin of missing youth
However, information about the missing residents of Meerut has been received.
While four resident of Meerut returned home safely, another man from Jalaun, Virendra Kumar, had his family rejoicing when they learnt of his safety.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials to help the UP workers stranded in Uttarakhand.
Here are the helpline numbers that have been set up: 1070 and 9454441036.
