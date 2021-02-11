‘Been Crying for Days’: Kin of UP Workers Missing in Chamoli

As catastrophic flash floods hit Uttarakhand on 7 February, several people lost their lives and hundreds went missing. Out of those missing, more than 50 people were from Uttar Pradesh.

While their families wait to hear of their wellbeing, The Quint spoke to the kin of some of those who are still missing.

Bodies of two workers from Lakhimpur Kheri, who had gone to work in Uttarakhand, have been found. And 39 people are still missing.