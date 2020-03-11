Kashmir’s Gulmarg Hosts First-Ever Khelo India Winter Games

“This is the first Khelo India event. Earlier, winter games were not given importance. It is a big thing that Khelo India event is organised here. I feel more such events should be organised here. I am thankful to the Ice Skating Association for inviting me to take part. People should come and participate. Kashmir is nothing like what the media shows. I have been to Europe and elsewhere, I feel Kashmir is best for winter sports.”

Basharat Dar Mir, Ice Skater