Kashmir’s Gulmarg Hosts First-Ever Khelo India Winter Games
Kashmir’s Gulmarg is hosting a five-day Khelo India Winter Games between 7 to 11 March.
The event, inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju last week, is seeing over 800 participants in competition.
“This is the first Khelo India event. Earlier, winter games were not given importance. It is a big thing that Khelo India event is organised here. I feel more such events should be organised here. I am thankful to the Ice Skating Association for inviting me to take part. People should come and participate. Kashmir is nothing like what the media shows. I have been to Europe and elsewhere, I feel Kashmir is best for winter sports.”Basharat Dar Mir, Ice Skater
Faced Problems Due to Communication Blockade, Say Players
“We faced a lot of problems due to the communication blockade. The communication channel was broken, because of which we faced huge setbacks this year. Participants could not communicate about the availability of coaches, hotel accommodation and practicing conditions. Players need to know these things before coming to practice. It was particularly difficult for those coming from outside Gulmarg.”Wasim, Alpine Ski Racer
