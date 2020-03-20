Letter Against VC Akhtar for Slamming Police? Ask Jamia Students

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia suspect that Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s open criticism of action by Delhi Police and brief support for students could have led to calls for her being called back.

The comments by students of JMI come in the wake of a report in The Indian Express which claims that Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, one of the three members of the search committee that suggested the names of Akhtar and two others to the President, has now written to the president asking for the VC to be called back.

According to the report, Ramaswamy, basing his argument on media reports, has claimed that the Central Vigilance Commission had denied clearance to Akhtar in January 2019, three months before she was appointed VC by the president. Ramaswamy, it seems, has not mentioned the exact nature of CVC’s alleged objection or an explanation of the same in the letter.