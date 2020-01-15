Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Bihu Celebrations Across India

Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. It is known by various names in different parts of the country. Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit as families danced to the tunes of famous festival songs.

People mark the occasion by offering prayers and paying obeisance to Surya bhagwaan (Sun God), seeking blessings for abundant harvest.