‘Khalistanis’ Enjoying Pizza – False Claims Used to Malign Farmers
Some netizens are calling the farmers’ protest site a ‘picnic spot,’ just because farmers were seen eating pizza.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Jaspreet Singh
Pizzas, foot massagers, an open theatre… many social media users are asking, "Is this the farmers’ protest site or a picnic spot?" But why?
The image we hold of a farmer is of a starved man, with a turban on his head, a sad and wrinkled face, gaping at the sky above, yearning for a few droplets of rain while sitting on drought-affected land. But this image is not always true.
From netizens to the politicians who want votes, everyone seems to be resorting to making outrageous claims.
At first, the biryani that farmers ate upset some journalists and politicians, so much so that they drew a Pakistani connection to Biryani. And now, the protest site is being referred to as a ‘picnic spot,’ just because the farmers had a few slices of pizza.
The government and the farmers have already had rounds of discussions over the three contentious farm laws, which the farmers are protesting against.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Home Minister Amit Shah have even met the leaders of the farmers’ unions. The government has made several proposals which have been rejected by the farmers.
Amid all this, there are many who are don't abstain from maligning the farmers' protests.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged a ‘Naxalite’ connections to the protests.
“If the (farmers’) agitation is freed of Naxalites and Maoists, our farmers will definitely understand that these laws are in favour of them and the nation.”Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister
Anil Sharma, a UP minister, refused to believe that the demonstration were being carried out by farmers.
“I believe no farmers is involved in these demonstrations. These are just a few goons who are protesting.”Anil Sharma, Forest and Environment Minister, Uttar Pradesh
Not just that, Malegaon Bomb Blast accused and BJP MLA Sadhvi Pragya Thakur further said:
“These are not farmers. These are Leftists disguised as farmers who are gathering anti-nationals in an attempt to mislead the country. Such people should be punished as soon as possible. They should be put behind bars.”
But amid all this, one thing is unclear – if the protesting farmers are all Khalistanis, goons, and puppets of the some foreign power, then why is the government talking to them in the first place? Why are so many proposals being made to them?
Are those defaming farmers' protests lying or is someone else?
Farmers are not fighting over pizza or biryani, but to ensure they never have to go through the same situation as Bihar’s poverty-stricken farmers.
We must think, if we can eat pizzas made of wheat, millet and maize grown by our farmers, then why can’t they?
And if you still have a problem with it, then we should ask, “Janab, aise kaise?”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.