Exit Polls: Kejriwal to Return as CM, BJP to Get More Seats
Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party.(Photo: The Quint)

Eshwar GoleAditya MenonNeeraj Gupta
Most exit polls are predicting a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, and with that, Arvind Kejriwal's return as the chief minister of the national capital for the third time.

At least six exit polls, including those by CVoter, Times Now-Ipsos, India Today-Axis My India, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat, Neta-NewsX and TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero, have predicted a comfortable majority for the party in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

The only exit poll, however, that has predicted a repeat of the party’s 2015 landslide performance was the India Today-My Axis India survey.

CVoter has projected a seat share in the range of 49 to 63 seats for AAP, while it has given just 5 to 19 seats to the BJP. India Today’s exit poll has predicted a repeated of AAP’s 2015 performance, giving it up to 68 seats.

Here are the numbers of all six exit polls:

C-Voter

The CVoter exit poll on the Delhi Assembly elections has predicted a comfortable majority for Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, with a seat projection in the range of 49 to 63. The BJP is predicted to bag 5 to 19 seats.

(Photo: The Quint)

India Today-My Axis India

The India Today-Axis My India has predicted a repeat of AAP’s 2015 performance, with the following seat breakup:

(Photo: The Quint)

Times Now-IPSOS

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll has predicted the following seat share for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020:

(Photo: The Quint)

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll has predicted 54 seats for AAP and 15 for BJP.

(Photo: The Quint)

Republic TV- Jan Ki Baat

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP while the BJP is predicted to get between 9-21 seats.

(Photo: The Quint)

NewsX-Neta

The Neta-NewsX Exit poll, based on inputs from more than 34,000 people, has predicted 53-57 seats for AAP.

(Photo: The Quint)

