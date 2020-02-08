Exit Polls: Kejriwal to Return as CM, BJP to Get More Seats

Most exit polls are predicting a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, and with that, Arvind Kejriwal's return as the chief minister of the national capital for the third time.

At least six exit polls, including those by CVoter, Times Now-Ipsos, India Today-Axis My India, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat, Neta-NewsX and TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero, have predicted a comfortable majority for the party in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.