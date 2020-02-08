Exit Polls: Kejriwal to Return as CM, BJP to Get More Seats
Most exit polls are predicting a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, and with that, Arvind Kejriwal's return as the chief minister of the national capital for the third time.
At least six exit polls, including those by CVoter, Times Now-Ipsos, India Today-Axis My India, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat, Neta-NewsX and TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero, have predicted a comfortable majority for the party in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
CVoter has projected a seat share in the range of 49 to 63 seats for AAP, while it has given just 5 to 19 seats to the BJP. India Today’s exit poll has predicted a repeated of AAP’s 2015 performance, giving it up to 68 seats.
Here are the numbers of all six exit polls:
C-Voter
The CVoter exit poll on the Delhi Assembly elections has predicted a comfortable majority for Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, with a seat projection in the range of 49 to 63. The BJP is predicted to bag 5 to 19 seats.
India Today-My Axis India
The India Today-Axis My India has predicted a repeat of AAP’s 2015 performance, with the following seat breakup:
Times Now-IPSOS
The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll has predicted the following seat share for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020:
TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero
The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll has predicted 54 seats for AAP and 15 for BJP.
Republic TV- Jan Ki Baat
The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP while the BJP is predicted to get between 9-21 seats.
NewsX-Neta
The Neta-NewsX Exit poll, based on inputs from more than 34,000 people, has predicted 53-57 seats for AAP.
