Chidambaram, Tharoor & Yechury ‘Reimagine’ India at Book Launch

Former Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday, 5 February, launched Vision for a Nation: Paths and Perspectives, a collection of essays edited by author Aakash Singh Rathore and notable psychologist Ashis Nandy. The event was also attended by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Speaking at the book launch, Chidambaram said that the fact that authors had to rethink what constitutes the idea of India even after 70 years of independence is something “to be unhappy about.” According to him, this means that someone has “struck or is attempting to strike at the very root of what constitutes the Indian republic.”

Speaking on recent developments in the country, Chidambaram said that “citizenship has become an object of attack” and that the debate on secularism has shifted to defining who is a citizen.