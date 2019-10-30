Begum Akhtar: Her Journey from a Courtesan to ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’

A soulful singer who’s voice enthralled audiences for over nine decades, Begum Akhtar’s journey from a courtesan or tawaif to 'Mallika-e-Ghazal' is hued, like her music, with melancholy.

Akhtar was born to a courtesan named Mushtari Begum in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, but was abandoned by her father, Asghar Hussain, soon after her birth. Bibi, as she was known then, lost her twin sister Zohra and was sexually abused both by her ustad and patron even before she had turned 13.

Aktar loved music since she was a child. Her mother decided to have her professionally trained and thus, Bibi studied under many ustads.