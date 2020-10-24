Explained: US Govt’s Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google, Its Impact

The Department of Justice (DoJ) of the United States sued Google on Tuesday, 20 October, alleging that the company had abused its position, that harms competitors and the consumers.

The DoJ, which is also joined by eleven states of the US, filed a lawsuit against Google “for unlawfully maintaining a monopoly in general search services and search advertising.”

The timing of the lawsuit is questioned by many as this was also one of the poll promises made by the US President Donald Trump.