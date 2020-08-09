Why Chennai Must Safely Dispose of 740 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate

Just two days after large amounts of ammonium nitrate caused a catastrophe, killing at least 135 people and injuring about 5,000 in Beirut, concerns have been raised about the chemical stored in Chennai.



Where Is This Explosive Chemical Stored?

Nearly 740 tonnes of the explosive chemical has been stored within the premises of Sattva Container Freight Station in Ponneri High Road, Manali, Thiruvottiyur Taluk. This is over 20 kms from the Chennai centre.