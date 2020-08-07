12,000 People Live Close to Stored Ammonium Nitrate: TNPCB Report

The ammonium nitrate was transported from the Chennai port and stored in the premises since 27 September 2015 in crystallised form in 25kg polypropylene bags. It was confiscated from Sri Amman Chemicals, Karur over legal issues.

Chennai customs had seized the imported chemical due to import policy restrictions prescribed by the Government of India under the Customs Act 1962 read with Explosive Act 1884 and Ammonium Nitrate rules, 2012, a notice from the customs department had stated.