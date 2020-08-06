Post Beirut, Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Near Chennai Causes Panic

The cargo has been kept in safe custody at a Container Freight Station (CFS) in Manali, which is located approximately 20 km away from the city and there is no residential locality within 2 km of the CFS, the notice said.

The customs authorities have assured that all safety measures are being taken and is being monitored.

“The ammonium nitrate is under process by Chennai customs and was part of a 697-tonne consignment seized in November 2015. The remaining was washed away during December 2015 floods,” custom officials said, reported ANI.

The authorities have denied any delay in disposal. “The process of disposal of the said cargo is taken up promptly by the customs and e-auction has already been completed. The disposal of the said cargo will be done within short period, following all safety measures,” the notice read.

PMK Chief Dr Ramadoss on Thursday demanded safe disposal of the explosives.

Other ports in Tamil Nadu have been instructed to check if there are any consignments with ammonium nitrate stored in their warehouses.