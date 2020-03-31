Amid Lockdown, Some Good ‘Hoomans’ Tend to Stray Animals
India is currently going through a difficult time, with citizens, medical personnel and authorities fighting against the novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected more that 1,000 people till now.
While India observes a 21-day lockdown, some people and animal activists have taken initiatives to feed the stray animals, who usually depend on the dhaba and small eateries for leftovers.
On 22 March, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi announced that feeders can now get a pass to go and feed the stray animals.
“Street dogs, cows, and birds can neither get nor give coronavirus to humans. However, in the event of a lockdown, if they are not fed, many will die, creating another kind of a problem,” tweet Maneka Gandhi. Earlier, she had requested all the animal welfare workers to feed the animals during the period of lockdown.
Many animal activists and common citizens have been feeding strays in different parts of the country during the lockdown.
