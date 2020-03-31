Amid Lockdown, Some Good ‘Hoomans’ Tend to Stray Animals

India is currently going through a difficult time, with citizens, medical personnel and authorities fighting against the novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected more that 1,000 people till now.

While India observes a 21-day lockdown, some people and animal activists have taken initiatives to feed the stray animals, who usually depend on the dhaba and small eateries for leftovers.

On 22 March, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi announced that feeders can now get a pass to go and feed the stray animals.