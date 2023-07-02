Ajit Pawar-BJP Alliance: What Next for Shinde? Will MVA Survive? 6 Takeaways

"Who is the big face of the Nationalist Congress Party?" asked a reporter, to which the party supremo confidently replied, "Sharad Pawar," leading to a roar of laughter in the press conference he was addressing on Sunday, 2 July.

The founder of the NCP, who recently celebrated 25 years of the party, has found himself facing the biggest rebellion and coup he has ever witnessed, engineered by his nephew and now Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

In a fresh political earthquake in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar split the NCP to join hands with the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state along with eight other leaders as ministers, and staked claim to the party.

In a long-anticipated move, Ajit Pawar not only joined what's now being called as the 'triple engine government,' but also significantly weakened the NCP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

What next for Eknath Shinde? Will the MVA survive? Can Sharad Pawar save the NCP from going the Shiv Sena way?

Here are the six key takeaways from the fresh political turmoil in the state: