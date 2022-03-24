The Meteoric Rise of a Monk: How Ajay Singh Bisht Became Yogi Adityanath

Born on 5 June 1972 in the village of Panchur, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttar Pradesh (now in Uttarakhand), Ajay Singh Bisht was the fifth of seven children of Anand Singh Bisht, a forest ranger.

Ajay finished his graduation, a BSc in Mathematics, from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. It was during his MSc that he left college and took up renunciation.

In 1994, at the age of 22, Ajay had become a monk, without informing his family. He donned saffron robes, shaved off his hair, and got his ears pierced to wear large earrings.

Ajay Singh Bisht had become Yogi Adityanath of Nath Sampradaya, a faith named after Guru Gorakhnath.