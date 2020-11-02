Data of 160 Mn Aarogya Setu Users Unsafe! Govt Ignored Safeguards

Any entity – government or private – with whom Aarogya Setu data is shared by the NIC, is supposed to implement 'reasonable security practices and procedures'.

As India still does not have a data protection law, it was expected that the NIC/MEITY would ensure there were model procedures/practices in place, especially since the app data can be shared with not just Health Secretaries of all states, but ALL the 700+ District Magistrates around the country.

The NIC just shifts responsibility to the entities which have received the data, and reveals that there are no model safeguards in place meaning this safeguard has become an eyewash as well.