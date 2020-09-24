2,10,00,000 Jobs Lost But News Channels Focussed on Rhea, Kangana
2.1 crore jobs lost during lockdown: Why did news channels ignore CMIE report while talking about Rhea and Kangana?
Sample these headlines: "Rhea Was Into Black Magic", "Rhea Controlled Sushant's Money", "Kangana Bashes Shiv Sena", "China Wails Over Ban on Chinese Apps".
Big words, upbeat music, fiery mood, and a screaming anchor – TV channels are serving you this and you have also accepted it with much pleasure.
But amid all this, there came a news. You were not shown this and the argument is that you don't want to see all this.
Which means software engineers, doctors, teachers, accountants, and professionals from other sectors lost their jobs. One out of ten people living in cities have become unemployed.
Industrial workers and the people working in unorganised sectors, who are the backbone of the country's economy, have scarier stories.
Instead of getting a joining letter, the youth are being given a crash course on 'Aatmanirbhar'. Where voices should have been loud against unemployment, people are saying "Rhea, what have you done?" and "Kangana Vs Shiv Sena."
And so, we will have to ask – Janab, aise kaise?
The country is going through an economic crisis and unemployment is increasing every day.
Which means educated salaried class became unemployed. They can't even make an excuse that people didn't have degrees because of which no one employed them.
The CMIE survey is done every four months. According to it:
After 2016, this marks the lowest employment of white-collared professionals. The country saw poor job creation too.
It's not a surprise that the educated youth of this country who dreams of 2 crore jobs every year are protesting by beating thalis and lighting diyas and torches.
Let me tell you what TV channels are hiding from you.
According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy:
These might be just numbers for you but more than 80 lakh people lost their jobs in the last 2 months.
The unorganised sector in this country also stands destroyed.
But is only COVID-19 responsible for this?
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, unemployment data was hidden amid Hindu-Muslim issues. But on the next day of Modi coming back to power, central statistics office released unemployment data saying unemployment is at its worst in 45 years in India.
#UnemploymentDay
#NaukriDo
#9Baje9MinuteIndia
#BerozgarMangeRozgar
have been trending on Twitter in the past few days.
But government has excuses like corona, global economic slowdown and lockdown.
Government's Rs 20 lakh crore relief package has been in reality a loan package. People need money in their hands. If they have money in hand, they will consume more, consumption will in turn let companies produce more and when production increases, companies will need more labour.
Which means people will find jobs. But when the youth with holes in their pockets and tags of being 'unemployed' see huge posters and hoardings in Bihar worth lakhs of rupees they will definitely ask – Janab, aise kaise?
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.