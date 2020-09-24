2,10,00,000 Jobs Lost But News Channels Focussed on Rhea, Kangana

Sample these headlines: "Rhea Was Into Black Magic", "Rhea Controlled Sushant's Money", "Kangana Bashes Shiv Sena", "China Wails Over Ban on Chinese Apps".

Big words, upbeat music, fiery mood, and a screaming anchor – TV channels are serving you this and you have also accepted it with much pleasure.

But amid all this, there came a news. You were not shown this and the argument is that you don't want to see all this.