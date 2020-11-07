Can Trump Afford to Lose? Is He Capable of Conceding Defeat?

If CNN reporters are to be believed, the West wing – where the Presidential advisors work – is in a frenzy. But they are not preparing handing over notes; they are busy coming to terms with the reality of defeat, a possibility that had been ruled out in the alternative universe that Trump had conjured up. Now they are all faced with the prospect of leaving that desk, pack up the picture of the wife and kids and the coffee mug presented to “my favourite dad” and hoof it out of the hallowed estate handing over keys, security badges, laptops. And where does anybody find a job in January with a pandemic ravaged economy and a Trump soiled CV. Depressing.

While a lot of black coffee must be flowing in the West Wing, there is nobody who can ask the President to smell it. The adults were already kicked out of this Administration years ago. There appears nobody to go up to him, look him in the eye and say “Boss, it’s over. It was nice while it lasted but it is over. Let’s do it nice and gracefully now. Good statement like concession speech, thanks to the campaign and so on.” Vice President Pence could do it but according to CNN he is busy making calls for donations to the legal fund for launching challenges. Jared and Ivanka could do it but they are fighting battles over billboards against them in New York. Senior Republican senators and Congressmen like Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Kevin McCarthy could to it but they are still living in Trumpland and encouraging the idea of ‘electoral fraud.’ Trump could be reminded that even if he is not in the White House, the Republican party is still with him: they will likely hold the Senate and prevent further loss in the House. But Trump has not really gathered a reputation for being a patient listener of honest advice and nobody is bothering to give it.