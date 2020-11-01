AIMIM BJP’s B-Team in Bihar? Asaduddin Owaisi Answers Exclusively

Polling for the first phase of elections in Bihar is over, but the battle for the state becomes both intense and interesting as AIMIM emerges as a part of the third front in the Assembly elections.

While campaigning in Bihar's Kishanganj, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively to The Quint, talking on a range of issues, including CAA-NRC, expectations over winning seats to Mahagathbandhan and more.