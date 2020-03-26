100 Days of Resistance: Key Moments From Shaheen Bagh CAA Protests
Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of resistance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) found resonance not only in India but also abroad where people stood in solidarity with those who were protesting there.
It became an inspiration for thousands across the nation, who joined the protests from their respective regions.
It would not be wrong to say that the name ‘Shaheen Bagh’ shall forever be associated with the anti-CAA protests.
The agitators at Shaheen Bagh, mostly women, had been on a sit-in at the site since 15 December against the newly amended Citizenship law, the proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. They were also protesting against the police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university.
They fought through the cold and harsh winter, they saw gunmen firing at them, they witnessed police brutality.
But after 100 days of resistance, the protest site was cleared by the Delhi Police on 24 March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The protests are definitely over but the resistance, determination, and strength exhibited by the protesters, a large number of whom were women and ‘dadis’, will be remembered throughout history. Watch the video above to see the key moments of the 100-day-long protests that left the country in awe.
