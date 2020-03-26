100 Days of Resistance: Key Moments From Shaheen Bagh CAA Protests

Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of resistance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) found resonance not only in India but also abroad where people stood in solidarity with those who were protesting there.

It became an inspiration for thousands across the nation, who joined the protests from their respective regions.

It would not be wrong to say that the name ‘Shaheen Bagh’ shall forever be associated with the anti-CAA protests.