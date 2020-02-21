Wanted Dancers to Act, Not the Opposite: Netflix’s Yeh Ballet Team

Siddharth: What’s interesting in cinema today is that what seems to be working theatrically are films that are either large scale, big stars or very high concept so either slapstick comedy or a concept that has never been done before and so attracts people to it on the first weekend. Subjects that are more intimate, that are more dramatic, that might be a little more left of centre, that don’t have stars in them don’t lend themselves that easily to a theatrical experience that easily.

Though I do believe that a film like Yeh Ballet would work really well if it were taken to the screens. Also, a film like this did not really need stars. You needed to make this, I feel, with dancers who could act rather than actors who could dance and that’s what we decided to do from the get-go. And Netflix gives you the opportunity to go out there to a hundred and ninety countries around the world, a hundred and sixty-seven million subscribers at last count is what I’ve heard. Just an example, when we made a film like Dangal, it was able to do well in a place like China. And we had no idea about that when we were making the movie. In the same way, a film like Yeh Ballet has the potential to reach out to cultures we would not have imagined it could do otherwise and Netflix gives you that chance.